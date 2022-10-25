FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $1,467,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $7,451,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 22.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE SLB opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.