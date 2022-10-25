FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 5,247 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.09. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.