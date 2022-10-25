Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 64.5% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 89.1% during the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Up 2.8 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $283.26 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

