First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
First US Bancshares Price Performance
FUSB stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.
First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 6.08%.
Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares
About First US Bancshares
First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.
