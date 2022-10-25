First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

First US Bancshares Price Performance

FUSB stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares

About First US Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First US Bancshares stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First US Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.19% of First US Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

