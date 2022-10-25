Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $97.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.99. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,706 shares of company stock worth $4,266,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

