Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,084 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.12% of Cognex worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cognex by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 376,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 50,781 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cognex by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

Cognex Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.28 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

