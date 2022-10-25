Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $111.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

