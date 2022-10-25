Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,019 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.07% of SS&C Technologies worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,352,000 after acquiring an additional 542,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,384,000 after acquiring an additional 388,721 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,587,000 after acquiring an additional 908,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $84.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.10). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

