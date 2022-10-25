Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,492 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.75.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

