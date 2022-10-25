Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 22,363 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after acquiring an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,663,000 after acquiring an additional 133,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $235.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

