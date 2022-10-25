Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 76,589 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 106.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,589 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 135,990 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.41. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

