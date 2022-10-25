Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $56.77 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,118,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,317 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $56,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.8% in the second quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 14,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 28,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.37.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.