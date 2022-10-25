Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $220.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

