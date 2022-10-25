Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $982,517,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,252,000 after acquiring an additional 702,716 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

M&T Bank Stock Performance

In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTB opened at $163.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.19 and a 200-day moving average of $173.44. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $141.49 and a one year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

