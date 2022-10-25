Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 474.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.