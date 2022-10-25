Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 28,161 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54.

The firm also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

