Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KHC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

