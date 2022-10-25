Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 39,240 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,240 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $4,230,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 170,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $291.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average of $97.08.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $214,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,881,008.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $214,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,881,008.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $706,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.97.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

