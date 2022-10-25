Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. CWM LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. UBS Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.70. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $165.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,564 in the last ninety days.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.