Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.16% of IAC worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IAC by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after buying an additional 694,197 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,137,000 after purchasing an additional 599,828 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 733,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,540,000 after purchasing an additional 378,716 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,539,000 after purchasing an additional 294,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 828,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,118,000 after purchasing an additional 289,882 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IAC

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $158.81.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.