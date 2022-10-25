Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,800 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 115,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.45% of Tripadvisor worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,626 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Insider Transactions at Tripadvisor

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

