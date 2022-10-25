Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,800 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 115,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.45% of Tripadvisor worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,626 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
Tripadvisor Price Performance
Shares of TRIP opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.
Insider Transactions at Tripadvisor
In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Tripadvisor Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
