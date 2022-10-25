Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Announces GBX 6 Dividend

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henderson Far East Income Stock Up 0.1 %
Henderson Far East Income stock opened at GBX 252.30 ($3.05) on Tuesday. Henderson Far East Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 249 ($3.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 307.50 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 273.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 282.89. The company has a market capitalization of £390.93 million and a PE ratio of -193.85.
About Henderson Far East Income
