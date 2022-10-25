Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Announces GBX 6 Dividend

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson Far East Income Stock Up 0.1 %

Henderson Far East Income stock opened at GBX 252.30 ($3.05) on Tuesday. Henderson Far East Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 249 ($3.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 307.50 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 273.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 282.89. The company has a market capitalization of £390.93 million and a PE ratio of -193.85.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

