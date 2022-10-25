Heritage Investment Group Inc. Acquires 214 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $107.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11. The stock has a market cap of $444.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.03.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.