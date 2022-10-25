Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.5% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.68.

Shares of HD opened at $283.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.54 and a 200 day moving average of $293.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

