Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.89.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V opened at $190.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $360.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.