Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 1,197 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $145.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.38.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

