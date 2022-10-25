Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 65,919 First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,919 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after buying an additional 544,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,036,000 after buying an additional 2,441,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,549,000 after buying an additional 261,516 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,757,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,154,000 after buying an additional 163,481 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 256,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,681.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 256,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,681.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,900. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of FBP opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $227.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

