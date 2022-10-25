Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 6,718 Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 27.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 311.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 49.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHVN. Wedbush cut shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Biohaven Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE BHVN opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The firm had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 38,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,484,730.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.