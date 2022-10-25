Jennison Associates LLC Sells 3,658 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $269.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.77. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.