Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.89.

Insider Activity

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $190.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $360.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.06. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.