Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 335.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 79,113 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $444.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.81 and its 200-day moving average is $92.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.03.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.