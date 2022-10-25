JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 600.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,886,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 11.0% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $510,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 84,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 208,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 30,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE JPM opened at $122.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $358.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

