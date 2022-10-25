KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

