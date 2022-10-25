L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

L3Harris Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $14.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.54.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,058 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,951,000 after buying an additional 32,218 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 290,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,103,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 280,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after buying an additional 103,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,573,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.55.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

