L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
L3Harris Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $14.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.
L3Harris Technologies Price Performance
Shares of LHX stock opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.54.
Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies
In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,058 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,951,000 after buying an additional 32,218 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 290,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,103,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 280,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after buying an additional 103,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,573,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.55.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
