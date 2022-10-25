Lincoln National Corp Buys 415 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 19.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 18.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,566,000 after acquiring an additional 96,217 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $181.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.77. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.61 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,841,025.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,841,025.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,275 shares of company stock valued at $23,925,529 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

