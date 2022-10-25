Lincoln National Corp Buys 435 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Moderna by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 24.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 5.0% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna Stock Up 3.7 %

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,112,232.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 621,048 shares of company stock valued at $89,448,282 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $133.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $376.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

