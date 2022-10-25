Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 5,073 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 177,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.37.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.