Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Manchester United by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter worth $180,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Manchester United by 43.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manchester United in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Manchester United Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MANU opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Manchester United Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.