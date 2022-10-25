Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE DGX opened at $138.96 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.62 and a 200 day moving average of $133.26.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

