Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Dover by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $126.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

