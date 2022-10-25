Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $10.17 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 232,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 78,435 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 37,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

