Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $10.20 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Vertical Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.