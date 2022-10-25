Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of LKQ worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.