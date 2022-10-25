Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,900,000 after buying an additional 383,145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 613,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,502,000 after buying an additional 230,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,146,000 after buying an additional 125,346 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE BR opened at $142.40 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.53.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

