Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 153,900 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 662,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 23,609 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 71.5% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

