Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 32,000 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 177,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,912 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $247,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $406,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 36.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 11.98%. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

