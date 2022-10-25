Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 4,600 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,453 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $42,516,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $265.01 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.85.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.91.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

