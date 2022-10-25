Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 50,700 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,667,000 after acquiring an additional 84,919 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,758,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,381,000 after acquiring an additional 956,502 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.52.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

