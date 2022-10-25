Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of International Paper worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 18.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 156,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

