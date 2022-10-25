Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Lessened by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.57.

Moderna Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $133.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.47. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $376.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,367,209 shares in the company, valued at $313,655,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,367,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,655,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 621,048 shares of company stock worth $89,448,282. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.